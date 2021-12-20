Jesse Lingard won’t leave Manchester United in January

Despite getting very little game time at Manchester United at the moment, Jesse Lingard will stay put for the season and leave as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season, according to The Athletic.

The 29-year-old forward hasn’t been able to achieve the consistency of performances required at Old Trafford for some time now. He was sent out on loan to West Ham last winter and he impressed at the London Stadium, prompting the Hammers to try and make the deal permanent in the summer, but the two club failed to reach an agreement.

Lingard’s situation at United hasn’t improved at all. He has so far made 12 appearances in all competitions this season, but only two of those from the start and neither in the Premier League. He’s managed to score just twice and produce one assist.

West Ham are believed to be interested in his services still. Nonetheless, Lingard wants to remain at the club and focus on his football between now and June 2022. Newcastle have, meanwhile, decided to shelve the plan to make their move for the time being.

Whether United offer him a new deal or not remains to be seen, but whatever they decide, the final word on his future will obviously be his. It seems he believes the possibility of acquiring his services for free will attract plenty of suitors, giving him options to choose from. Come January, he’ll already be allowed to discuss a free transfer for the summer with clubs outside England.